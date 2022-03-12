Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Arunachal Pradesh Registers One New COVID-19 Case

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh Registers One New COVID-19 Case
Covid-19 vaccination centre (Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 2:44 pm

Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday registered only one fresh COVID-19 case, pushing the virus tally in the northeastern state to 64,480, a senior health official said here. The new case was reported from Namsai district, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 33 active COVID-19 cases, while 64,151 people have so far been cured of the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.49 per cent, the official said. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 17, followed by Anjaw (4), West Kameng (3) and Tawang (2), the SSO said.

Related stories

At 3614, India Records Lowest Single-Day Rise In Covid Cases Since May 12, 2020

Puducherry Posts Only One New COVID-19 Case

1.64 Cr People In Maharashtra Yet To Take 2nd Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccines: Health Dept

The frontier state had reported two new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The administration has so far tested 12,66,453 samples for COVID-19, including 238 on Thursday, he said, adding that the positivity rate remained at 0.42 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 16.47 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines so far.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Head To These Countries That Are Now Open For Indian Travellers

Head To These Countries That Are Now Open For Indian Travellers

PAK Vs AUS, Live Streaming Of Second Test In Karachi: Where To See Live Cricket

PAK Vs AUS, Live Streaming Of Second Test In Karachi: Where To See Live Cricket