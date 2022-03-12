Arunachal Pradesh Registers One New COVID-19 Case

Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday registered only one fresh COVID-19 case, pushing the virus tally in the northeastern state to 64,480, a senior health official said here. The new case was reported from Namsai district, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 33 active COVID-19 cases, while 64,151 people have so far been cured of the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.49 per cent, the official said. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 17, followed by Anjaw (4), West Kameng (3) and Tawang (2), the SSO said.

The frontier state had reported two new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The administration has so far tested 12,66,453 samples for COVID-19, including 238 on Thursday, he said, adding that the positivity rate remained at 0.42 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 16.47 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines so far.

