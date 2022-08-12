Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Logs 39 New Covid-19 Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 8:21 pm

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 66,353 on Friday as 39 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here. The northeastern state on Thursday had recorded 41 recoveries against 21 new cases.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Among the new cases, nine were reported from Shi-Yomi district, eight from East Siang and seven from Namsai, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 216 active COVID-19 cases, while 65,841 people have recuperated from the disease thus far.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 38, followed by Upper Siang at 29, East Siang (24), West Kameng (16) and Lower Subansiri with 13 active cases.

A total of 12,86,790 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the state thus far, including 533 on Thursday, Jampa added. So far over 18.10 lakh people have been inoculated with Coronavirus vaccines in the state, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said.

-With PTI Input

