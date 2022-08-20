Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Logs 22 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally rose to 66,531 on Saturday after 22 more people tested positive for the infection, seven less than the previous day, a senior health official said here.

Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally rose to 66,531 on Saturday after 22 more people tested positive for the infection, seven less than the previous day, a senior health official said here.

The Covid-19 death toll remained at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

Among the new cases, 10 were reported from Namsai district, four from Leparada, two each from Siang and Lower Subansiri, and one each from Anjaw, Papumpare, Dibang Valley, and Changlang district respectively, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 133 active Covid-19 cases, while 66,102 people have recuperated from the disease thus far including, 32 on Friday, the SSO said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 35, followed by Kamle at 16, ten each at West Kameng and Lower Subansiri, and nine at Upper Siang.

Altogether 12,88,249 samples have been tested for the coronavirus infection in the state thus far, including 187 on Friday, Jampa said.

Over 18.40 lakh people have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines, State Immunisation Officer Dr. Dimong Padung said.

(Inputs from PTI)

