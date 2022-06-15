Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arunachal BJP Slams Congress For Protest Against ED Questioning Rahul Gandhi

The Arunachal Bhartiya Janata Party criticized the Congress for organizing a "Satyagraha March"

Arunachal BJP Slams Congress For Protest Against ED Questioning Rahul Gandhi
PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 11:48 pm

Itanagar, Jun 14 (PTI) The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday criticised the Congress for organising a 'satyagraha march' here to protest against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the NDA government at the Centre against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.


The march was taken out on a day when Gandhi was questioned for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.


The BJP slammed the Congress for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of misusing the agency to destroy an individual’s political career and the image of the grand old party.


“The case was filed by Subramanian Swamy in 2013 and not by any of the BJP workers. The PM and the BJP have nothing to do with the case,” the saffron party’s state unit spokesperson Nabam Vivek told a press conference here.


He said that the party and the prime minister have nothing to do with the case as it was filed by an individual. 
 

Tags

National Money Laundering Case Probe Political Career Arunachal Pradesh Bhartiya Janta Party Rahul Gandhi Congress Enforcement Directorate Subramanian Swamy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings