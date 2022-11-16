Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Arrest Warrant Against Union minister Nisith Pramanik In 2009 Jewellery Theft Case

A court in Alipurduar has issued an arrest warrant against Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik in connection with thefts at two jewelry stores 13 years ago. 

Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik with PM Modi
Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik with PM Modi File Photo

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 6:41 pm

A court in Alipurduar has issued an arrest warrant against Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik in connection with thefts at two jewelry stores 13 years ago. 

The hearing of the case was conducted at the judicial magistrate’s court and no lawyer representing the minister, also a BJP MP, was present at the court when the warrant was issued.  

Along with the minister, a warrant of arrest was also issued against another accused on November 11.  

Pramanik’s lawyer Dulal Ghosh did not disclose their next legal move. 

The incidents of theft had taken place at jewelry shops near Alipurduar railway station and Birpara in 2009.    

Public prosecutor Jahar Majumdar told PTI on Wednesday that the matter was transferred from a special MP/MLA court in North 24 Parganas district to the Alipurduar court on the directions of the Calcutta High Court.  

Pramanik is a resident of Dinhata town near the Bangladesh border in north Bengal. 

The minister, who was elected 2019 to the Lok Sabha for the first time, joined the saffron party in February 2019. He was earlier with the Trinamool Congress before being expelled for alleged anti-party activities. 

When contacted, the Alipurduar Superintendent of Police refused to comment.

(Inputs from PTI)

