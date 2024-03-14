Punjab: Army Major, 16 Jawans Attacked At Roadside Dhaba Over Food Bill, Owner Held

An Army Major and his team of 16 soldiers were reportedly attacked over food bill by the owner and workers of a roadside dhaba on Punjab's Manali-Ropar road. Punjab police have so far taken four people into custody including the eatery owner and the manager. The search is on for the others who were a part of this assault.
As per media reports, Major Sachin Singh Kuntal of the Ladakh Scouts and his soldiers faced this incident on Monday while returning from Manali after winning the Snow Marathon held in Lahaul the previous day.
About the incident
According to police, around 9:15 pm on Monday, the soldiers stopped for dinner at the 'Alpine dhaba' near Bharatgarh in Punjab's Ropar district.
An altercation between them broke out when the owner of the eatery refused to take payment through UPI and insisted on having cash payment in a bid to evade taxation.
Eventually, the argument escalated even after the online bill payment. Reportedly, a group of 30-35 people launched an attack on the officer and other jawans. They were allegedly punched and beaten with sticks and iron rods.
The Major received injuries to his hands and head and fainted, while the attackers fled the scene.