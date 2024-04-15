National

Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC Govt In Bengal Of Providing Shelter To 'Anti-Govt Forces'

Speaking to reporters during his election campaign in Siliguri, the Union Information and Broadcasting minister questioned why actors of terror activities, committed in the state or elsewhere in the country, "find protection and shelter in West Bengal."

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal of providing protection and shelter to 'anti-government forces' and supporting those committing atrocities against women.

"Why is this so?" he asked.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two key accused, including the mastermind, in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case from West Bengal, a development that triggered a war of words between the BJP and the state's ruling TMC.

While the BJP alleged that the TMC has turned West Bengal into a "safe haven for terrorists", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the accused were arrested due to the state police's prompt action.

"Under the nose of Mamata Banerjee, corruption thrives, and atrocities on women are overlooked," Thakur said.

Thakur also referred to cases of extortion, land grabbing, and sexual assault on women in Sandeshkhalii in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

