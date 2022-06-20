Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Anupam Agarwal Takes Over As OVL Director (Finance)

Anupam Agarwal has taken over as Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Videsh Limited.

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 2:42 pm

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Anupam Agarwal has taken over as Director (Finance) of ONGC Videsh Ltd, the company said on Monday.


 "Agarwal was recommended to the position by  (PESB) on February 28, 2022 and has (now) been appointed to the post by the President of India," the company said in a statement.


 He took over on June 18.


 Prior to this, Agarwal served as Executive Director (Finance) in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) - OVL's parent firm - since January 2020.


 He is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.


 He is an alumnus of the Lucknow University, where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce and Master's degree in Business Administration (Finance). He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst from ICFAI Hyderabad.


 "Agarwal joined ONGC in 1990 as finance and accounts officer and rose to the position of executive director, chief corporate finance where he handled varied assignments, such as direct tax, indirect tax, policy matters, investor relations, corporate budget and project appraisal, bidding for NELP and DSF blocks, etc," it added.

