Andhra Pradesh: Man In Need Of Money Donates Kidney With Promise Of Rs 30L, Falls Victim Of Illegal Organ Trade

A 31 year old man in debt in Andhra Pradesh became victim of illegal organ trafficking after he donated his kidney in the pretext of receiving Rs 30 lakh which would resolve his financial woes.
The man identified as Madhubabu Garlapati came across an advertisement for organ donation on Facebook while he was going through a tough financial state.
The promise of Rs 30 lakh in cash seemed lucrative and he also trusted the agent for the donation process who assured him immediate money transaction.
The agent also linked him up with a woman who posed as a donor and shared her positive experience of receiving the money upfront after the medical procedure.
Garlapati who is a resident of Guntur went to Vijaya Super Speciality Hospital in Vijayawada for the surgery and he was told that there is an immediate need for the organ.
The agent even connected him with the family of the recipient for gaining his trust and covered his travel and other expenses till the hospital.
But after the surgery took place, the situation turned upside down when he received Rs 50,000 only instead of Rs 30 lakh as promised.
Speaking to media, Garlapati said, "They took advantage of my financial troubles. They made me believe I was helping someone in need."
"I agreed to the deal because I believed the money would help repay my loans and secure a better future for my children," he added.
According to NDTV report, the police after investigation have found out that the agent connected with a fake family of recipient with Garapati ahead of the surgery.
Not just that, the doctor took out his right kidney instead of the left one which was decided before the surgery.
It is reportedly said that the doctor identified as Sharath Babu and his aides are part of the organ traffic network.
As per reports, a spokesperson for Vijaya Super Speciality Hospital elaborating on the documentation and procedure being legal said, "The hospital followed due process as per the law. Any allegations against our doctors are baseless and will be addressed through proper channels."