Andhra Pradesh CM Opens Veligonda Project's Twin Tunnels That Can Irrigate 4.5 Lakh Acres Of Land

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the twin tunnels of Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project here in Prakasam district, which will irrigate 4.5 lakh acres and supply drinking water to more than 15 lakh people.

Estimated to have been built at a cost of Rs 10,010 crore, the first tunnel of the project was completed in November 2021 and the second in January 2024.

"The completion of the Veligonda project's twin tunnels is a remarkable achievement. This project will bring much-needed water to the drought-stricken and fluoride-affected upland areas in 30 mandals, spanning Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts," CM Jagan Reddy said, addressing a meeting.

Recalling that his father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy initiated the project in 2004, Jagan paid tribute and said the occasion marked the fulfilment of YSR's dream.

The twin tunnels each are 18 km long.