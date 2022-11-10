Andaman ‘Job-For-Sex’ Racket: Court Rejects Gangrape Accused Ex-Chief Secy’s Anticipatory Bail

A local sessions court on Thursday denied anticipatory bail to former Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain, who faces gangrape charges.

The ex-chief secretary approached the sessions court following the Supreme Court’s remarks on Monday, that said, “We are of the considered opinion that interest of justice would stand served by directing Respondent No. 2 (Narain) to make an application before the jurisdiction court to apply for anticipatory bail, as no useful purpose will be served by entering into the controversy at this stage and adjudicating the same on merits.”

Anticipatory bail pleas filed by Narain

Following allegations of gang-rape, filed by the victim on October 1, Narain and his co-accused, Labour Commissioner RL Rishi, were suspended.

Earlier on October 21, Calcutta High Court’s vacation bench comprising justices Bibek Chaudhuri and Prasenjit Biswas granted interim protection against arrest to Narain till a date that will be fixed by the circuit bench of the Calcutta HC in Port Blair on November 14 on its first date of sitting after the Puja vacation.

The Court had also directed him to appear before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for an immediate enquiry into the allegations.

The case against Narain

The SIT is probing an allegation by a woman that she was gang-raped by Narain and others on April 14 and May 1, on the basis of an FIR filed at Aberdeen Police Station in Port Blair on October 1.

The complainant had filed an application before the Aberdeen Police Station in Port Blair on September 30, on the basis of which the FIR was lodged. The woman was allegedly lured to the chief secretary’s home by promising a government job and then raped by top officials there.

A joint team of police officers from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Delhi raided the house of Narain on October 18, following which he filed an application before the Delhi High Court praying for transit anticipatory bail. A single bench of the Delhi High Court granted interim protection from arrest to Narain till October 28.

The 21-year-old woman has accused both Narain and Labour Commissioner RL Rishi of gang rape and sexual assault.

Narain alleges conspiracy, UT administration alleges tampering of evidence

Narain’s advocate has alleged a “conspiracy” against his client and has also contended Narain’s presence in Port Blair on the dates given in the woman’s FIR, presenting air tickets and appointment schedules as proof of his presence in New Delhi.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UT administration, while opposing Narain’s bail, said that the accused have “already tampered with evidence.”

He further submitted that the woman’s statements to the magistrate recorded under CrPC Section 164 have already been corroborated by independent witnesses.