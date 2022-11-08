Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Anand Marriage Act To Be Implemented In Letter And Spirit: Punjab CM Mann

Mann said this after offering prayers at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib here on the occasion of 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 9:30 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the Anand Marriage Act that seeks to give statutory recognition to a marriage in the Sikh community will be implemented in true letter and spirit.

Mann said this after offering prayers at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib here on the occasion of 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

He said several states like Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi have already implemented the Anand Marriage Act, but Punjab has lagged behind despite a notification in this regard was issued in 2016.

This Act will be now implemented in right earnest, the CM said. 

On this occasion, Mann prayed to the almighty for peace, progress and prosperity in the state. 

Extending his heartiest greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of 'Parkash Purb', Mann said Guru Nanak Dev's eternal teachings of 'Kirt Karo (work hard), Naam Japo (meditate on the lord) and Vand Chhako (share before consume)' are still relevant in the materialistic society. 

He appealed to the people to imbibe the spirit of service and humility as preached by the great Guru and strive hard for carving out a peaceful, prosperous and healthy society by following the precious legacy of the first Sikh Guru. 

He exhorted people to celebrate this occasion with utmost devotion and dedication rising above the parochial considerations of caste, colour, creed and religion. 

Related stories

Punjab Government Committed To Weed Out Corruption: Mann

BJP Seeking Revenge From Punjab Farmers Over Protest; Targeting Them Over Stubble Burning: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Government To Spruce Up Healthcare Infrastructure, Says CM Mann

Mann said Guru Nanak Dev through his teachings opposed tyranny, injustice and oppression during the invasion of Mughal emperor Babar. 

Quoting verse 'Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat' from Gurbani, the CM said, “Guru ji equated air (pawan) with teacher, water (paani) with father and land (dharat) with mother. 

“Guru ji had at that time taught the people to preserve the environment,” he stated.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Government Politics Anand Marriage Act Bhagwant Mann Punjab
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report