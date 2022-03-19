Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security Situation, Emphasis On Operations Against Terror

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, reviewed the security situation with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the central government.

Home Minister Amit Shah on two day visit to J&K.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 7:40 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and laid emphasis on proactive operations against terrorists and choking their logistical and financial support systems.

Shah said the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism completely in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah, who is on a two-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, reviewed the security situation here with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration, an official spokesman said.

He appreciated the improvement in the security situation, reduction in terror incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021 and decrease in the number of slain security forces personnel from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021.

Shah emphasised on proactive operations against terrorists and denying them safe haven or financial support. 

He directed the security forces and the police to ensure real-time coordination for effective counter-terrorism operations and monitoring activities of terrorists from jails.

The minister ordered further strengthening of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu and Kashmir to counter narco-terrorism, the spokesman said.(With PTI inputs)
 

