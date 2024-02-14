Amit Shah Pays Tributes To Pulwama Heroes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tributes to the 40 CRPF bravehearts who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day five years ago.

"I bow to the valorous martyrs of Pulwama, who laid down their lives for our motherland. Their supreme sacrifice will always be remembered. Nation will forever remain indebted to our bravehearts," Shah posted on X.