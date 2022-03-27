Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Amit Shah Inaugurates Several Projects In Chandigarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated several projects, including the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Amit Shah Inaugurates Several Projects In Chandigarh
Home Minister Amit Shah PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 1:26 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated several projects, including the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre here. 

Shah also laid foundation stones of a hostel block of commerce college, a project for constructing 240 houses for police personnel and a bus depot-cum-workshop.

Related stories

PM Modi, Amit Shah To Visit Karnataka In Early April

Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security Situation, Emphasis On Operations Against Terror

The Union minister was accompanied by Punjab Governor Banwarlilal Purohit on this occasion. 

Under the ICCC project, more than 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city to keep a check on traffic violations. 

The ICCC centre is also integrated with major citizen services including water, electricity, sewage, solid waste management, transport, e-governance, parking and public-bike sharing for an effective monitoring of services and data analysis. 

The other projects which the Union Minister inaugurated included a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park.

Tags

National Home Minister Amit Shah State-of-the-art Integrated Command Projects In Chandigarh Punjab Governor Banwarlilal Purohit ICCC Project Citizen Services Government School Traffic Violations Chandigarh India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's World Cup: India Eye Maiden Title

Women's World Cup: India Eye Maiden Title

Two Years Of Covid Lockdown: The Sorry State Of Bollywood’s Junior Artists Continues

Two Years Of Covid Lockdown: The Sorry State Of Bollywood’s Junior Artists Continues