Amit Shah Holds Mega Roadshow In Bhopal: Kashmiri Pandits, Muslim Women Welcome Him

Home Minister Amit Shah will participated in government programs at the Central Police Training Academy and Jamboree Maidan. Amit Shah on Friday held a mega roadshow in Bhopal where Kashmiri Pandits, Muslim women and BJP workers lined up on both sides of the road and welcomed him by showering flower petals on his cavalcade.

BJP leaders welcomed Shah by making big platforms in the road show. The 2 km long roadshow commenced from the Krishna Pranami Temple and culminated at the Madhya Pradesh BJP office in the state capital. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accompanied Shah during the event.

"Kashmiri Pandits welcomed Shah for abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (the constitutional provision gave special status to the erstwhile state), while Muslim women showered flower petals on the home minister for making the practice of 'triple talaq' illegal,” state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang told PTI.

Beneficiaries of different social welfare schemes also welcomed the home minister at different points along the route, he said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma welcomed Shah at the party office where, after garlanding the busts of BJP stalwarts, including Deendayal Upadhyaya, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia and Kushabhau Thakre, Shah interacted with party leaders.

(with inputs from PTI)