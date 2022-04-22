Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah Holds Mega Roadshow In Bhopal: Kashmiri Pandits, Muslim Women Welcome Him

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a two-km mega roadshow during his one-day visit to Bhopal. BJP leaders welcomed Shah by making big platforms in the road show.

Amit Shah Holds Mega Roadshow In Bhopal: Kashmiri Pandits, Muslim Women Welcome Him
Amit Shah with Shivraj Singh Chouhan being welcomed by supporters during his roadshow, in Bhopal. (PTI Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:10 pm

Home Minister Amit Shah will participated in government programs at the Central Police Training Academy and Jamboree Maidan. Amit Shah on Friday held a mega roadshow in Bhopal where Kashmiri Pandits, Muslim women and BJP workers lined up on both sides of the road and welcomed him by showering flower petals on his cavalcade. 

BJP leaders welcomed Shah by making big platforms in the road show. The 2 km long roadshow commenced from the Krishna Pranami Temple and culminated at the Madhya Pradesh BJP office in the state capital. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accompanied Shah during the event.

Related stories

PM Modi And Mauritian Counterpart Jugnauth Hold Roadshow In Ahmedabad

PM Narendra Modi, Mauritius Counterpart PM Jugnauth To Hold Roadshow In Ahmedabad

"Kashmiri Pandits welcomed Shah for abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (the constitutional provision gave special status to the erstwhile state), while Muslim women showered flower petals on the home minister for making the practice of 'triple talaq' illegal,” state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang told PTI.

Beneficiaries of different social welfare schemes also welcomed the home minister at different points along the route, he said.
Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma welcomed Shah at the party office where, after garlanding the busts of BJP stalwarts, including  Deendayal Upadhyaya, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia and Kushabhau Thakre, Shah interacted with party leaders.

(with inputs from PTI) 

Tags

National Mega Roadshow Muslim Women Kashmiri Pandits Krishna Pranami Templ BJP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Home Minister Amit Shah India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

J&K: 2 JeM Suicide Bombers Eliminated In Encounter Ahead of PM's Modi's Visit

J&K: 2 JeM Suicide Bombers Eliminated In Encounter Ahead of PM's Modi's Visit