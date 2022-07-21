Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amid Heavy Rain, 4,700 Pilgrims Leave For Amarnath Cave Shrine From Jammu

Braving heavy rains, a fresh batch of over 4,703 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said.

undefined
Amarnath Yatra 2022 Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 1:04 pm

Braving heavy rains, a fresh batch of over 4,703 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said.

The pilgrims left in a convoy of 156 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Security Force (CRPF), they said.

The officials said 2,001 pilgrims headed for Baltal were the first to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp in 54 vehicles, followed by the second convoy of 102 vehicles carrying 2,702 pilgrims to Pahalgam.

With this, a total of 1,24,714 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the Valley since June 29, according to the officials.

Heavy rains have lashed the Jammu region since last night, triggering apprehension about landslides, mudslides and flash floods.

The 43-day Amarnath Yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas commenced on June 30.

So far, over 2.20 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice Shiv lingam, the officials said.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

So far, 35 people, mostly pilgrims, have died during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. This excludes 15 pilgrims who died in a flash flood near the cave shrine on July 8, the officials said.

(Inputs from PTI) 

Related stories

Over 4,300 Pilgrims Leave For Amarnath Cave Shrine From Jammu

5,284 Pilgrims Left For Amarnath Cave Shrine From Jammu

Amarnath Yatra: Over 5,800 Pilgrims Leave For Holy Cave Shrine From Jammu

Tags

National Baltal And Pahalgam Central Kashmir's Ganderbal District Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Braving Heavy Rains Rescue Mission Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp Radio Frequency Identification Amarnath Cave Shrine From Jammu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live