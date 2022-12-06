Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Ambedkar Inspired Us To Transform Delhi's Education System: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday that B R Ambedkar's teachings inspired Delhi's education system.

Ambedkar Inspired Us To Transform Delhi's Education System: CM Kejriwal | PTI

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 8:26 pm

Teachings of B R Ambedkar are the inspiration behind transforming Delhi's education system, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal paid tributes to Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, on his death anniversary. He said Ambedkar gave the most importance to education in his battles to improve the lives of others.

"Today on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Ambedkar, I would like to appeal to all the people to seek inspiration from the life of Dr. Ambedkar. His life was full of struggles and there is a lot for us to learn from it to become better citizens of this country," Kejriwal said.

"It is by taking a leaf out of his book that the AAP government transformed the educational system in Delhi and we are working on doing the same in Punjab," he said.

The chief minister said the lives of the people can be improved by providing good quality education to each individual. It will also reduce poverty and bring equality in society, he added.

Paying tributes to Ambedkar, he said, "During his life, he fought several battles for the rights of the poor and the marginalised citizens of the country. His dream was to ensure that the basic facilities are provided even to the last citizen of the country."

Earlier, in a tweet, he had said, "Tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who fought for the rights and justice of every poor, exploited, and deprived section of the society, on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas."

He also took part in an event at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to observe Ambedkar's 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'. He was accompanied by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and MLAs of Delhi.

In a tweet, Sisodia said, "Babasaheb dedicated his whole life to providing rights and social justice to every section of the society, his thoughts and ideals will always inspire the country."

Ambedkar, known as the Father of the Indian Constitution, died on December 6, 1956.

