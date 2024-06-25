Kashmir Police Chief Reviews Security Measures Ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2024, Issues Directives To Officers

Ahead of the 2024 Amarnath Yatra, Kashmir Zone Police chief VK Birdi took stock of the security forces and directed officials to ensure stern security coverage and prompt response to any potential threats.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Birdi, stressed on the need for vigilant patrolling, monitoring highways and all possible routes to ensure a smooth yatra and comfort for the pilgrims.
The annual pilgrimage, an important event for the Hindu devotees, is set to kick off on June 29 and conclude on August 19.
Birdi was briefed by the officers about the designed security plan, including the arrangements specific to the respective districts across the region. A spokesman said that at the meeting in Kashmir, the IGP was told that security arrangements for the yatra had been put in place.
In attendance at the meeting were DIG Central Kashmir Range, DIG North Kashmir Range, DIG South Kashmir Range, all district SSP of Kashmir Zone, SSP Traffic City, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP Security, SSP APCR, and SP Telecommunication.
Birdi also closely examined the formulated SOPs for coordination of security efforts and ensuring a uniform approach towards management of any exigencies in an operational, natural or man-made disaster.
The safety of pilgrims and their secure movement was pressed upon by Birdi, who also reviewed the deployment and operational readiness of the Road Opening Parties. He directed officials to conduct mock drills based on the designated SOPs, to see how effective the plans turn out to be on the ground.
Birdi directed them to also identify any areas for improvement and instructed officers to ensure robust dominations at night time to prevent any untoward incidents.
Notably, the DIGs of the South Kashmir and North Kashmir range were directed to assess the High-Density Counter Operation Plans in their respective zones to ensure elaborate security coverage and timely response to any potential threat, the spokesman said.
The Kashmir IGP emphasises on further tightening the security grid and checking on Anti National Elements (ANEs). He directed the officers to keep a check on terrorist associates by generating actionable intelligence.
Birdi urged all officers to remain vigilant in their duties, pressing on the need to maintain regular coordination and prompt actions wherever needed.
All of the camping sites for the 2024 Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY-2024) will also be constantly surveilled via CCTV, which are set to be installed at all the key locations.
This comes a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reviewed the security and logistics arrangement for the annual pilgrimage at a high-level meeting.
Shah had instructed establishing perfect coordination between agencies for effective security arrangements and a well-established standard operation response mechanism.
He said that the Centre was committed towards ensuring a smooth, hassle-free and eco-friendly experience for all the pilgrims at the 2024 Shri Amarnath Yatra.
Last year, over 4.5 lakh devotees undertook the holy pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra. The yatra involves a trek to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, attracting several thousands of devotees every year. However, this turns security measures into a major concern for the officials.
The nearly 45-day long yatra remains a critical concern for the government, in view of the recent terrorist attacks. The most major one being the recent attack on a bus in the Reasi district, which left a shockwave throughout the country.
Notably, the administration said that it will leave no stone unturned to ensure comprehensive security coverage, necessary facilities and a smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Yatra for the pilgrims this year.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)