Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Allow Bengal’s Tableau On Netaji At R-Day Parade, BJP Leader Tathagata Roy Urges PM Modi

Roy, however, made it clear that his request to Modi should not be interpreted as extending support to Trinamool Congress’ “petty politics”.

Allow Bengal’s Tableau On Netaji At R-Day Parade, BJP Leader Tathagata Roy Urges PM Modi
The Republic Day celebrations will now begin from January 23 instead of 24. - Photo by Mohsin Javed/Outlook

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 4:15 pm

Senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow West Bengal’s tableau on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to feature in the Republic Day parade in the national capital, a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a similar appeal to the PM.

"My appeal to the Prime Minister: please allow the West Bengal tableau in the Republic Day festivities. It features the exploits of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose organisation of the INA shook the faith of the British in their army and hastened their exit.@narendramodi" he tweeted.

Related stories

Bomb Found From Abandoned Bag in Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market Ahead Of Republic Day

Central Vista Avenue Project: Next Republic Day Parade To Be Held On Revamped Rajpath

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

"The Centre had started, for the first time, celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anvsry as Parakram Diwas. Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of 24. So, let no state government claim credit for remembering Netaji!@narendramodi," the former governor of Tripura, said.

Expressing shock over the Centre's decision to exclude West Bengal’s tableau, which was set to highlight contributions of the legendary freedom fighter on his 125th birth anniversary, from the upcoming Republic Day Parade in Delhi, Banerjee on Sunday wrote to the prime minister, urging him to reconsider the decision.

"I have been profoundly shocked and hurt by the decision of the Government of India to abruptly exclude the proposed tableau of the Government of West Bengal from the ensuing Republic Day Parade. It is even more baffling for us that the tableau was rejected without assigning any reasons or justifications," Banerjee said in a two-page letter to Modi.

As political circles went abuzz with Roy echoing the Bengal CM, the senior BJP leader said his appeal to Modi was only to highlight the contribution of Netaji and other freedom fighters. "Quite a few seem exercised that I have appealed to the Prime Minister for inclusion of the West Bengal tableau on Republic Day. This is only to showcase the contribution of Netaji and the freedom fighters of undivided Bengal. Not to support TMC's petty politics@narendramodi," added Roy, who has lashed out at BJP’s West Bengal leaders on many occasions since the assembly poll debacle in the state.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Republic Day BJP Leader PM Modi West Bengal West Bengal CM
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

Amid Covid Third Wave, Winters, SC Stresses On Steps To Rehabilitate Children

UP Polls: Agra Cantonment Seat Gets A Transgender Candidate

Increase Fund Allocation For Adolescents', Elderly's Health In Upcoming Budget: NGOs

Mehbooba Visits Families Rendered Homeless By JDA's Demolition Drive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles