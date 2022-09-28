Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Allahabad HC Reserves Order On Plea Against Uttar Pradesh CM

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking direction for registering a case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for an alleged objectionable speech during an election campaign in Rajasthan’s Alwar in 2018.  

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 7:24 am

Hearing a petition filed by Naval Kishor Sharma of Mau district, the order was reserved by Justice Samit Gopal.  

Hearing a petition filed by Naval Kishor Sharma of Mau district, the order was reserved by Justice Samit Gopal.  

According to the petitioner, the UP chief minister delivered a speech during the election campaign in the Alwar district of Rajasthan on November 23, 2018, which according to the petitioner had hurt his religious sentiments.  

Earlier, the petitioner had filed a complaint in this connection before the district court of Mau, which was rejected.  Then he filed a revision petition before a higher court, which too was dismissed on the ground of territorial jurisdiction.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Allahabad High Court Naval Kishor Sharma Mau District Rajasthan’s Alwar In 2018 Alleged Objectionable Speech Registering A Case Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
