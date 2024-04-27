Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh In 2020 Kidnapping And Extortion Case; Wife Calls Him 'Fearless'

The Allahabad High Court granted bail to former MP Dhananjay Singh but denied his request to suspend or stay a seven-year imprisonment sentence from a 2020 kidnapping and extortion case.
Following the court's decision, Singh will be released on bail but remains ineligible to contest elections.
Singh was on Saturday shifted from district jail here to Bareilly jail.
In March, the MP-MLA court in Jaunpur sentenced Singh and his associate Santosh Vikram to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and extorting Abhinav Singhal, a manager with the Namami Gange project.
Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh, after hearing their criminal appeal on April 24, reserved the order.
Advertisement
The appeal was lodged against the judgement issued by the special judge of Jaunpur MP/MLA on March 6.
Right after the announcement of his bail, Singh's wife Srikala Reddy addressed the press on Saturday where she said, "My husband's only fault is that he is fearless. He never compromised while fighting your battle and has continued to serve the people of Jaunpur."
is standing for election in the Jaunpur parliamentary constituency on the Bahujan Samaj Party ticket.
Singh had reportedly planned to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur but his conviction rendered him ineligible.