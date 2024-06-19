Allahabad HC Dismissed NEET Aspirant Plea Against NTA For Submitting 'Forged' OMR Sheet; Allows Legal Action Against Her

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ruled that a NEET aspirant summited 'forged' documents along with her plea which alleged that the NTA failed to declare her result and that her OMR answersheet was found torn. The court also said that the NTA can take legal action in the matter.
This came out after the National Testing Agency followed the Lucknow bench of the high court's order to show the student's original OMR answer sheet, which was confirmed to be intact.
What Did NEET Aspirant Alleged?
The student identified as Ayushi Patel claimed that NTA sent her a communication saying her result would not be declared as her OMR sheet was found torn in her petition.
She had also posted a video on social media repeating the allegations that caused a stir amid the ongoing row over claims of irregularities in the conduct of the undergraduate medical entrance exam NEET.
The petitioner had demanded that her OMR sheet be evaluated manually.
She had also called for an inquiry against NTA and demanded that the counselling for admission be stopped.
The viral video by Patel speaking about the issue was shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi among others.
On June 12, Judge Rajesh Singh's vacation bench requested the NTA to bring the student's original records. Following this order, NTA's Deputy Director Sandeep Sharma presented the student's original documents along with a sworn statement.
After examining the documents, the court determined that the student had filed the petition using 'forged' documents.
The court termed it regrettable and said that the NTA is free to take legal action in the matter.
At the same time, the advocate of the petitioner requested permission to withdraw the petition, which the court accepted.
The NTA told the court that the decision to take legal action against the petitioner student had already been taken by the NTA.
The court said that the petitioner has submitted forged documents, and in such a situation this court cannot stop NTA from taking legal action against the student.
The NTA had on June 12 said her paper is still intact and it's a case of forgery on the part of the candidate whose actual score is lower than claimed.
"No torn OMR answer sheet was sent from any official NTA email, and the actual OMR is available and not torn. Moreover, all results are available online," said an official to PTI.
The NTA had countered the claims of incorrect result on social media stating, "Regarding the viral video featuring Ms XXX, claiming discrepancies in NEET (UG) 2024 scoring and receiving of torn OMR answer sheet, NTA clarifies that no torn answer sheet was sent via an official NTA ID. OMR answer sheet is intact and scores are accurate as per official records…"