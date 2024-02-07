Akhilesh Gets Invitation For Rahul's Nyay Yatra, Says Will Join

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday received invitation to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will enter Uttar Pradesh on February 16.

Yadav said he would join the yatra either in Amethi or Raebareli. Akhilesh extended greetings to the Congress while accepting the invitation by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to join the yatra in its UP leg.

"Akhilesh Yadav has received an invitation of Mallikarjun Kharge to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which enters UP on February 16. Yadav has given consent to join the yatra either in Amethi or Raebareli," the SP said in a statement.

Yadav said he expected that the Nyay Yatra would join the 'PDA' strategy of the SP while entering the state and take forward its agitation for "social justice and mutual harmony".