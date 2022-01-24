Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Akhilesh Appeals To People To Light Flame On Jan 26 In 'Memory' Of Amar Jawan Jyoti

After India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war, the Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice.

Akhilesh Appeals To People To Light Flame On Jan 26 In 'Memory' Of Amar Jawan Jyoti
Samajwadi Party Chief, Akhilesh Yadav - PTI

Trending

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 11:10 am

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday urged the people to light a flame on the Republic Day in the "memory of Amar Jawan Jyoti", days after its merger with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In the memory of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', this time on January 26, let us all light a flame at our own level and together raise one voice of one country. (We) will take a pledge on January 26, and will light the Amar Jawan Jyoti once again. Those whose names are not registered in the country's history, they want to change the history."

In a short ceremony on Friday afternoon, a part of the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at the India Gate was taken and merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial (NWM) 400 metres away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 25, 2019, inaugurated the NWM, where names of 25,942 soldiers have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

Related stories

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

Ex-Servicemen Express Mixed Reactions On Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With NWM's Eternal Flame

BJP ‘Removing History’ By ‘Extinguishing’ Amar Jawan Jyoti At India Gate: Congress

After India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war, the Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice. It was inaugurated by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Akhilesh Yadav Amar Jawan Jyoti India Gate National War Memorial (NWM) Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

RSS-BJP Distorting History And Misleading Country: Ashok Gehlot

RSS-BJP Distorting History And Misleading Country: Ashok Gehlot

Kerala Reports 45,449 New COVID-19 Cases

Bihar Logs 2,768 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Fatalities

Pregnant Women, Employees With Disabilities Exempt From Physical Attendance In J-K

Gujarat Logs 16,617 COVID-19 Cases; 19 Die

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

South Africa Beat India By 4 Runs In 3rd ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Sweep

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1

Blanket of snow covers a hill in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Photo Gallery: It's Snowing In Himachal Pradesh!

Workers give final touches to a model of a fighter jet at the Indian Air Force tableau during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi.

The Final Touch To Tableaux For Republic Day Parade