Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
AIPSN Expresses Concern Over Grim Flood And Erosion Situation In Assam

APISN's state coordination committee in a release on Sunday also demanded immediate steps to distribute adequate relief materials among the flood-hit people, in keeping with the official relief manual.

Assam floods. PTI

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 4:09 pm

The Assam committee of All India People’s Science Network (AIPSN) has expressed concern over the grim situation created by the twin disasters of flood and erosion in the state and alleged that both the state and central governments have adopted a lackadaisical approach towards these issues. APISN's state coordination committee in a release on Sunday also demanded immediate steps to distribute adequate relief materials among the flood-hit people, in keeping with the official relief manual.

The committee further demanded that urgent steps should be taken to check the outbreak of any diseases like diarrhoea and cholera in epidemic form in the flood-hit areas and to ensure this, the state government should arrange for supply of safe drinking water, foodstuff, sanitation and adequate supply of medicines among the flood-hit people. Special care should also be taken of flood-affected women and children, the release added.

The organisation also appealed to the people of the state to donate generously to help the flood-hit people to overcome the present crisis. The interested people may also financially contribute to the coordination committee’s funds being raised for the purpose. The partner organisations of the AIPSN Assam Coordination Committee will assume the responsibility to distribute the relief materials, being procured by using this fund, among the flood-hit people, according to the release. Assam is reeling under a devastating flood with 122 people having lost their lives while lakhs of people have been affected by the problems of flood and erosion.

(With PTI Inputs) 

