Monday, Apr 25, 2022
AICTE Approves Two New Courses In IC Manufacturing, VLSI Design & Technology

The model curriculum for the two courses shall be published soon.

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 4:38 pm

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved two new courses in Integrated Circuit (IC) manufacturing and VLSI Design and Technology to help prepare market-ready talent pool in the field of semi conductors and display manufacturing.

The approved courses are--Diploma in IC Manufacturing and BTech or BE Electronics in VLSI Design and Technology.

"With reference to the Program for development  of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India as approved by the Cabinet, it is pertinent that the aspirations of India to set up semi-conductors and display manufacturing ecosystem would require market ready talent pool in the field of semi conductors and display which ultimately would require a clear roadmap of capacity building," AICTE said in a letter to all Vice Chancellors and heads of technical institutions. 

"Institutions who are interested and eligible to start these courses shall be permitted subject to satisfying the conditions laid down in the Approval Process Handbook (APH) 2022-2023 for starting a new course. The model curriculum for the two courses shall be published soon," it added. PTI GJS  RCJ

