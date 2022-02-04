Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Adityanath Sharpens Attack On Samajwadi Party

The chief minister reiterated that after March 10 (when votes will be counted), 'rioters' would go quiet.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 2:57 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday sharpened his attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying it has a dynastic mindset and it works to stir riots. Addressing a meeting of BJP workers here, Adityanath said thaat  the third wave of COVID-19 is now under control, and keeping this in mind, schools and colleges will be opened from February 6.

"'SP ka naam Samajwadi, soch pariwarwadi aur kaam dangavadi hai.' The party bowed in front of the mafia. It distributed the Samajwadi pension meant for women, elders and the differently-abled to its office bearers," the chief minister said. Claiming that people have seen the working of a double-engine government where benefits of welfare schemes reached the poor irrespective of their caste and religion, Adityanath said the BJP is getting huge support.

"During the SP government, daughters were not able to go to school and women were not able to go out. Businessmen were not able to do business and people used to migrate. Riots were frequent and the environment was completely insecure.

"The BJP gave a secure environment, and people are now saying this is 'Ramrajya'," he said. The chief minister reiterated that after March 10 (when votes will be counted), 'rioters' would go quiet. Encephalitis has been brought under control in five years, the chief minister said.

With PTI Inputs

Yogi Adityanath BJP Samajwadi Party Covid Third Wave Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh CM
Outlook Newsletters

