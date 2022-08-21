Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Active Infections Drop Below 6,000 In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 603 new Covid-19 infections, including two returnees from Telangana and Assam, pushing the overall tally to 35,63,322, said the Health Department. 

COVID-19
COVID-19 AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 10:45 pm

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 603 new Covid-19 infections, including two returnees from Telangana and Assam, pushing the overall tally to 35,63,322, said the Health Department. 

There were no fresh Covid-related deaths and the toll remained unchanged at 38,033, said a bulletin here.

As many as 743 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,19,342 leaving 5,947 active infections.

Chennai saw most of the new cases at 90 and Coimbatore at 75 while the rest were spread across districts. Ramanathapuram recorded the least with one new case.

Twenty districts reported new cases below 10.

The State capital - Chennai - leads among districts with 2,381 active infections and overall 7,86,581 cases.

A total of 21,612 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests done to 6,86,86,410 so far, the bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)

