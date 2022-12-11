Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
India Records 171 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Dip To 3,913

India Records 171 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Dip To 3,913

Four coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Thursday, three of which were previously unreported deaths reconciled to Kerala's death toll.

COVID test in Jammu
COVID test in Jammu PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 10:16 am

India on Sunday reported 171 new Covid-19 infections, taking the overall tally to around 4.46 crore infections, according to Union Health Ministry's data.

Four coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Thursday, three of which were previously unreported deaths reconciled to Kerala's death toll. One new death was reported from Maharashtra. 

With Sunday's figures, India Covid-19 tally reached 4,46,74,822 and death toll climbed to 5,30,658.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent. A decrease of 134 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,40,251, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to Union Health Ministry's website, 219.97 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

(With PTI inputs)

