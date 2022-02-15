Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Active COVID-19 Cases In Country Decline To 4,23,127

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded as less than one lakh for nine consecutive days.

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 8:19 pm

New COVID-19 cases in India were recorded below 30,000 after around 44 days, taking the virus tally to 4,26,92,943, while the active cases dipped to 4,23,127, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.


The death toll climbed to 5,09,358 with 347 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded as less than one lakh for nine consecutive days.


The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.82 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 55,755 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.

With PTI inputs.

