Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Active COVID-19 Cases Dip To 19,067

A decrease of 427 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.   

Active COVID-19 Cases Dip To 19,067
COVID-19 Cases Dip PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 10:00 am

With 2,827 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,13,413, while the active cases dipped to 19,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. 

The death toll climbed to 5,24,181 with 24 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 427 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.   

Related stories

India Records 2,897 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 143 Less Than Yesterday

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Deaths Recoveries Union Health Ministry Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Quitriam Finance (QTM), Terra (LUNA) And Cronos (CRO) Could Surprise Many Investors With 20X Gains 

Quitriam Finance (QTM), Terra (LUNA) And Cronos (CRO) Could Surprise Many Investors With 20X Gains 

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action