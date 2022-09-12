Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Active Covid-19 Cases Decline To 47,176

The death toll climbed to 5,28,165 with 15 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.  The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections.

Covid-19 cases (Representational image)
Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 11:20 am

India logged 5,221 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,45,00,580, while the active cases dipped to  47,176, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,165 with 15 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.  The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 769 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and  three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Coronavirus Infections India Union Health Ministry Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Cases
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start