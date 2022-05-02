Action Plan Should Be Made To Meet Future Energy Demands: Adityanath

The state is currently facing a power crisis. Against the demand for about 23,000 MW of electricity, only 20,800 MW is being supplied. Though the state has got about 1600 MW of power from Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, there is still a shortfall of about 2000 MW resulting in power cuts. "There is a huge need for reforms in the power sector. The action plan should be prepared to keep in view future energy needs. After thoroughly reviewing the department's functioning, efforts should be made to make sweeping changes at every level by the departmental minister," the chief minister said.



During a review meeting with senior officers, he said consumers should get the correct electricity bill on time. "Overbilling, false billing, or late billing causes inconvenience to consumers. To improve this system, the Power Department will have to make a concrete action plan to increase the capacity of billing and its recovery. Special efforts are needed in rural areas," he said. While giving instructions to ensure power supply as per roster in all 75 districts of the state, Adityanath said the Centre provides all possible help.



He said rail and road should be used for transportation of coal from mines to power stations. Several parts of the country are grappling with a power crisis.