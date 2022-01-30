Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Acceptance Letter No Longer Needed To Apply For License Under Atal Aahar Yojana: SDMC

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 7:08 pm

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has removed the condition of producing acceptance letters from councillors to apply for a license under the ‘Atal Aahar Yojana’, which aims to provide subsidised food to the poor, it said on Sunday.


A proposal in this connection was approved by the SDMC's standing committee on Friday. Under the scheme, nearly 40 food kiosks having inbuilt kitchens will be set up to provide food at “extremely cheaper prices”. People will get a thali (food plate) at a subsidised rate of Rs 15.


He said the corporation wants to restart the scheme with certain modifications like allowing anyone to apply for a license unlike earlier when only municipal workers could do so.


“Applicants will no longer have to procure a consent from the local councillor to get a licence under the scheme. We have on Friday removed this condition,” Oberoi said. 


“Breakfast and lunch will be served at prices decided by the municipality. Tentative rates for breakfast and lunch are likely to be Rs 10 and Rs 15,” Oberoi said.


He said the breakfast menu will consist of puri-sabji and stuffed parathas while, for lunch, there will be chapattis, rice, lentils, vegetables, and curd.

With PTI inputs.

National SDMC South Delhi New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Food Atal Aahar Yojana
