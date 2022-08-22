Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

ABVP Claims Security Guards Beat JNU Students For Protesting Inside Campus

RSS backed student group ABVP said the students were staging a protest on the campus alleging that they have not received their fellowship in over a year.

ABVP flag
File photo for ABVP flag.(Representational image) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 6:14 pm

Over a dozen students were injured on Monday allegedly after security guards at JNU roughed them up for protesting on campus, ABVP claimed.

The students were staging a protest on the campus alleging that they have not received their fellowship in over a year, a member from the RSS-backed student group said.

"Over a dozen suffered injuries after Cyclops attacked them on the order of administration," ABVP activist Ambuj said.

Cyclops is the firm tasked with managing security on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.

Related stories

JNU Planning To Set Up Centre To Study 1947 Partition: Vice Chancellor

JNU To Resume Physical Classes For All Courses From August 3

NIRF: JNU Remains 2nd Best University In India; St Stephens, SRCC Slip Out Of Top 10

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Delhi JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) ABVP RSS Students Protest Scholarship Security Guards Cyclops Injured
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here