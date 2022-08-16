Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
AAP Leaders Wish Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders wished Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday and prayed for his healthy life as he turned 54 on Tuesday.

Arvind Kejriwal addresses media
Arvind Kejriwal addresses media Photo: PTI

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 11:34 am

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia praised the "Kejriwal model of education" and attached a news report about students who shifted to government schools from private ones.

"Interesting testimonies of Delhi govt school students who shifted from private schools. This is (the) Arvind Kejriwal model of education which is needed to make India the number-one country. Happy Birthday Arvind Kejriwal Sir," he tweeted.

The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also extended his wishes to Kejriwal and termed the Delhi chief minister his mentor.

"Happy birthday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, my mentor, who changed the definition of politics and shaped the future of lakhs of children in Delhi. May the Lord bless you with good health, long life, and lots of happiness," Chadha said in a tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Kejriwal on the occasion.

"Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health," he tweeted.

(Inputs from PTI)

