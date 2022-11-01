As PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Morbi Civil Hospital in Gujarat today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress slammed him and the hospital, where the injured from the Gujarat bridge collapse were admitted, as the hospital authority gave a nod to paint the hospital in a bid to cover up its flaws.

AAP and Congress alleged that the hospital was painted for PM Modi's "photoshoots".

PM Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes to those who died in Sunday's bridge collapse.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi. Regarding this, I spoke to the Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri @Bhupendrabjp and other officials. Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected.", he tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party on its official twitter handle shared a video that allegedly shows the hospital being painted before PM Modi's visit.

Slamming BJP, they said, "141 people are dead, hundreds are missing, no action has been taken against the real culprits, but BJP workers are busy covering up to prepare for the photoshoot."

Morbi Civil Hospital में रातों रात रंग-पुताई की जा रही है ताकि कल PM Modi के Photoshoot में घटिया बिल्डिंग की पोल ना खुल जाए



141 लोग मर चुके हैं, सैकड़ों लोग लापता हैं, असली दोषियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई लेकिन भाजपाइयों को फोटोशूट करके लीपापोती की पड़ी है..#BJPCheatsGujarat pic.twitter.com/KVDLdblD6C — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 31, 2022

The Congress also shared pictures and said the hospital was freshly painted and new tiles were installed to prepare for PM Modi's visit.

Slamming PM Modi, Congress said, "They are not ashamed! So many people died and they are engaged in preparing for an event."

त्रासदी का इवेंट



कल PM मोदी मोरबी के सिविल अस्पताल जाएंगे। उससे पहले वहां रंगाई-पुताई का काम चल रहा है। चमचमाती टाइल्स लगाई जा रही हैं।



PM मोदी की तस्वीर में कोई कमी न रहे, इसका सारा प्रबंध हो रहा है।



इन्हें शर्म नहीं आती! इतने लोग मर गए और ये इवेंटबाजी में लगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/MHYAUsfaoC — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2022

AAP Delhi MLA Naresh Balyan also commented on the matter and said, "There is a limit to shamelessness."

अंदर 177 लाशे पड़ी है, बाहर से हॉस्पिटल की रंगाई पुताई का काम चल रहा है, क्यों की महामानव जी कल कैमरे लेकर स्टंट करने जायेंगे वहां। बेशर्मी की हद होती है। — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) October 31, 2022

"When so many people are dying, painting and decoration work is happening at the civil hospital in Morbi. The BJP is only known for its event management. There are two types of disasters but the BJP in Gujarat is the third type of disaster. Instead of painting and decorating, they should ensure that the patients get proper treatment.", Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hemang Raval said.

Morbi Bridge Collapse

On Sunday evening, a suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi district, leading to the death of more than 130 people. The tragedy shook the nation, with condolences pouring in from all corners.

The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office announced that Modi would visit Morbi on Tuesday afternoon.

The PM will also visit Jambughoda in Gujarat's Panchmahal district to launch various developmental projects, government officials said, adding that he will also address people at the venue.