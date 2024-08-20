A Last-Minute Addition To The NC Greater Autonomy Manifesto: Transgender Welfare Board

After the abrogation of Article 370, the National Conference unveiled a radical manifesto that reaffirms its commitment to greater autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.
However, the party has also enumerated a number of schemes for women and also included a promise of establishing a Transgender Welfare Board to support the transgender community.
Party leader Tanvir Sadiq told Outlook that the party had initially considered including various schemes for transgender welfare in the manifesto. However, these proposals were later dropped after some members opposed their inclusion. Sadiq did not provide specific reasons for the objections from manifesto committee leaders. "But we promise that once we are in government, we will implement a range of schemes for transgender individuals," he said.
In a last-minute addition, the manifesto now includes a commitment to "consider the formation of a Transgender Welfare Board, which will focus on vocational training, job fairs, and inclusive employment practices for the transgender community."
For women, the party promises to provide Rs 5,000 per month to female heads of households in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The manifesto also outlines plans to enhance women’s empowerment through financial assistance and support for women entrepreneurs, as well as ensuring greater female representation in governance and decision-making processes.
Additional promises include providing 12 free gas cylinders per year to EWS households. The manifesto also pledges to increase the old age and widow pension to Rs 3,000 per month, allow women to travel free on all public transport, and raise marriage assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 for EWS families. Furthermore, it promises to boost the medical allowance for pensioners and family pensioners from the current Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 per month.
The party also vows to ensure that every school has a lavatory block with separate facilities for girls and boys.