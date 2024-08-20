National

A Last-Minute Addition To The NC Greater Autonomy Manifesto: Transgender Welfare Board

The party has enumerated a number of schemes for women and also included a promise of establishing a Transgender Welfare Board to support the transgender community

Srinagar National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference
Srinagar National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference Photo: PTI
info_icon

After the abrogation of Article 370, the National Conference unveiled a radical manifesto that reaffirms its commitment to greater autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the party has also enumerated a number of schemes for women and also included a promise of establishing a Transgender Welfare Board to support the transgender community.

Party leader Tanvir Sadiq told Outlook that the party had initially considered including various schemes for transgender welfare in the manifesto. However, these proposals were later dropped after some members opposed their inclusion. Sadiq did not provide specific reasons for the objections from manifesto committee leaders. "But we promise that once we are in government, we will implement a range of schemes for transgender individuals," he said.

In a last-minute addition, the manifesto now includes a commitment to "consider the formation of a Transgender Welfare Board, which will focus on vocational training, job fairs, and inclusive employment practices for the transgender community."

National Conference Vice President Omer Abdullah with party leaders - PTI
National Conference Calls For Article 370 Restoration, Statehood, And Greater Autonomy

BY Naseer Ganai

For women, the party promises to provide Rs 5,000 per month to female heads of households in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The manifesto also outlines plans to enhance women’s empowerment through financial assistance and support for women entrepreneurs, as well as ensuring greater female representation in governance and decision-making processes.

Additional promises include providing 12 free gas cylinders per year to EWS households. The manifesto also pledges to increase the old age and widow pension to Rs 3,000 per month, allow women to travel free on all public transport, and raise marriage assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 for EWS families. Furthermore, it promises to boost the medical allowance for pensioners and family pensioners from the current Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 per month.

The party also vows to ensure that every school has a lavatory block with separate facilities for girls and boys.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  2. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
  3. MAX60 2024: Isuru Udana Stars As New York Strikers Ease Past Miami Lions
  4. IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants, Zaheer Khan In Talks Over Vacant Mentor Role - Report
  5. Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. World Cup Qualifiers: Injured Messi Out Of Argentina Squad For Upcoming Chile, Colombia Fixtures
  2. Premier League: Lack Of Ruthless Edge Frustrates Tottenham Boss Postecoglou In Leicester Draw
  3. Villarreal 2-2 Atletico Madrid: Simeone's Men Fight Back For Draw
  4. Juventus 3-0 Como: Bianconeri Cruise To Victory On Motta's Debut
  5. Leicester City 1-1 Tottenham: Veteran Vardy Denies Wasteful Spurs
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  2. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  3. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  4. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Death SC Hearing LIVE: 'FIR Filed 3 Hours After Cremation' Top Court Blasts Hospital; CBI Report Sought On Thursday
  2. 'Fingers Will Be Broken, Crushed': TMC Minister To Those Questioning Mamata Over Kolkata Doctor Death Case
  3. National Conference Calls For Article 370 Restoration, Statehood, And Greater Autonomy
  4. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
  2. Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris: Unsubstantiated Allegations Of A 'Drinking Problem' | Controversy Explained
  3. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  4. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  5. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
World News
  1. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
  2. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  3. Libya's Powerful Central Bank Governor Fired As Country's Deep Divisions Persist
  4. Bangladesh: Unidentified Men Vandalise Media Office; Woman Journalist Assaulted
  5. Jailed Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Formally Applies To Be Next Chancellor Of Oxford University
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Doctor Death SC Hearing LIVE: 'FIR Filed 3 Hours After Cremation' Top Court Blasts Hospital; CBI Report Sought On Thursday
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur