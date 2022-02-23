9 Covid Deaths, 342 Cases In Odisha

Nine coronavirus patients have died in Odisha, and 342 people tested positive for the pathogen, the Health Department said on Wednesday.



The daily positivity rate was 0.58 per cent and 83 children were among those newly infected, a bulletin stated, adding that 58,565 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The infections are the lowest since 298 cases on January 1. The state had logged 428 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday.



Two patients in Puri were among the new fatalities, taking the toll to 9,045. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.



There are 4,320 active COVID-19 cases, and 968 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours. The tally rose to 12,83,639, including 12,70,221 recoveries, it added.

