Monday, Apr 11, 2022
861 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Country, Recovery Rate Remains At 98.76%

India logged 861 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36,132, while the active cases dipped to 11,058.

Covid Cases in India. (Representational image.) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 10:22 am

India logged 861 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36,132, while the active cases dipped to 11,058, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,21,691 with six fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 74 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

MobiKwik Withdraws E-Wallet Services From Crypto Exchanges, Say Industry Executives  

Six Smart Real Estate Investing Tips For Millennials