Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

8 Terrorists Named In NIA Chargesheet In ISIS-Kerala Module Case

NIA registered the case in March last year over terrorist activities of an accused, Mohammed Ameen of Kerala, and his associates, who were running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms.

8 Terrorists Named In NIA Chargesheet In ISIS-Kerala Module Case
National Investigation Agency (NIA) - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 9:15 pm

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against eight alleged ISIS terrorists for their involvement in radicalising, recruiting, organising terror funds and grooming gullible Muslim youth through different secured social media platforms to join the global terrorist organisation, an official said on Friday.

Deepthi Marla, Mohammad Waqar Lone, Mizha Siddeeque, Shifa Haris, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar, Ammar Abdul Rahiman and Muzamil Hassan Bhat have been named in the chargesheet, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The NIA registered the case in March last year over terrorist activities of an accused, Mohammed Ameen of Kerala, and his associates, who were running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent jihadist ideology of the ISIS and radicalising and recruiting new members for the ISIS module, the official said.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against three accused in the case in September last year.

All the eight accused chargesheeted on Friday are affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation ISIS and were involved in radicalising, recruiting, organising terror funds and grooming like-minded gullible Muslim youth through different secured social media platforms to perform ‘Hijrat’ (migration) to ISIS-controlled territory for joining ISIS, the official said, adding further investigation in the case continues. 

Tags

National NIA - National Investigation Agency ISIS-Kerala Module Case ISIS Terrorists Chargesheet
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delta Dominates Covid Third Wave In Karnataka, Shows Genome Sequenced Samples: Minister

Delta Dominates Covid Third Wave In Karnataka, Shows Genome Sequenced Samples: Minister

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

Nagpur: Man Kills Alcoholic After Argument Outside Warehouse

Odisha Court Sentences Man To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Differently Abled Child

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway