77-yr-old builder found dead with throat slit, multiple stab injuries in Delhi

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the post-mortem report confirmed that three stab injuries on his abdomen and one on his back led to his death. Some cardboard boxes containing cash were also found missing from the house, the police said, suspecting that the robbery could be the motive behind the killing. Deceased Ram Kishore Agrawal lived on the ground floor of his two-story house while his son and the other family members lived on the first floor. His wife died last year due to COVID-19. The family has at least four domestic help staying with them, the police said.



"At 6.52 am on May 1, a PCR call was received at the Civil Lines police station from a person informing about his father's death. He told the police that his father’s throat had been slit and he had been taken to hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Agrawal has been declared brought dead at the hospital, he added. During the investigation, a security guard told the police that he had spotted two people trying to flee from the house in the early morning hours, the DCP said. "We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code," Kalsi said.



He said that multiple teams had been formed from across the district to capture the culprits at the earliest.