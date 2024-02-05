7 Manipur Police Trainees Injured In Scuffle Between 2 Groups Inside Assam Police Academy

At least seven Manipur police trainees were injured after the clashes erupted between the groups at Police Academy in Assam.

The cadets who were undergoing training at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district of Assam, were injured when a clash broke out between cadets of two groups on Sunday, PTI reported.

According to the report, the scuffle started when two trainees indulged in verbal abuse after one of them brought liquor from a local market into the academy in Dergaon around dinner time on Saturday night. It added this escalated into a full-blown clash between the groups, injuring several of them.