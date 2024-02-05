National

7 Manipur Police Trainees Injured In Scuffle Between 2 Groups Inside Assam Police Academy

Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the scuffle at the Police Academy took place amongst young trainees from Manipur.

Outlook Web Desk

February 5, 2024

Image of injured cadet from Manipur. PTI

At least seven Manipur police trainees were injured after the clashes erupted between the groups at Police Academy in Assam.

The cadets who were undergoing training at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district of Assam, were injured when a clash broke out between cadets of two groups on Sunday, PTI reported.

According to the report, the scuffle started when two trainees indulged in verbal abuse after one of them brought liquor from a local market into the academy in Dergaon around dinner time on Saturday night. It added this escalated into a full-blown clash between the groups, injuring several of them.

"Seven trainees from Manipur were injured as a result of the scuffle. Out of those injured, three were sent to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, while four were released after preliminary medical intervention at the local hospital," the report quoted a police official as saying.

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the scuffle at the Police Academy took place amongst young trainees from Manipur.

"They've been briefed in no uncertain terms to follow instructions and protocols of training institute from drill to discipline to decorum. No scope would be presented to anyone to deviate from the principles that guide training in our academy,” he said.

"Any aberrant behaviour would be corrected through tough training measures," he added.

Singh also claimed that the scuffle between the trainees broke out over distribution of dinner.

"The matter is now resolved. The Range IGP and DIG Training are with the boys," he said, sharing several pictures of the trainees sitting on the ground in the presence of Assam police personnel.

An official of the Academy said the Manipur police had deputed a senior IPS officer from the State to take stock of the situation.

