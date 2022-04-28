Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

7 IndiGo Pilots Under DGCA Scanner For 'Abusing' On Emergency Frequency

Days before the incident, IndiGo had suspended a few pilots who were planning to hold a strike on April 5 against the pay cuts effected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

7 IndiGo Pilots Under DGCA Scanner For 'Abusing' On Emergency Frequency
At least seven IndiGo pilots were allegedly found using offensive language over salary issues on a frequency used for emergency communications

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 5:07 pm

At least seven IndiGo pilots were allegedly found using offensive language over salary issues on a frequency used for emergency communications, sources said on Thursday.On April 9, these pilots were allegedly found venting their ire over low salaries by using offensive language on 121.5 MHz frequency, which is used for emergency communications only for the aircraft in distress.\R

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe in the matter. IndiGo is yet to issue a statement on the development, the sources said. Frequency 121.5 MHz, used for emergency communications, has to be compulsorily monitored by the air traffic controllers who are in the vicinity of the aircraft. For air-to-air communication among the pilots of different aircraft, 123.45 MHz frequency is used, which is not monitored by the air traffic controllers.

Related stories

IndiGo Becomes First Airline To Land Aircraft Using Indigenous Navigation System GAGAN

Days before the incident, IndiGo had suspended a few pilots who were planning to hold a strike on April 5 against the pay cuts effected during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the peak of the pandemic, the airline had cut the salaries of its pilots by as much as 30 per cent. On April 1, IndiGo announced its decision to increase the salaries of the pilots by 8 per cent, saying another 6.5-per cent hike will be implemented in November in case there are no disruptions.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Indigo Pilots Air Traffic Controllers DGCA Emergency Frequency Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Pilots Pandemic Airline Communications Offensive Language
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again