Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

6 Villages In 3 UP Districts Affected By Floods, Situation Not Alarming: Relief Commissioner

At present, all the embankments of the state are safe and the situation is not worrying anywhere, state Relief Commissioner Ranveer Prasad said.

undefined
Six villages in three districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods but the situation is not alarming Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 9:04 am

Six villages in three districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods but the situation is not alarming anywhere, state Relief Commissioner Ranveer Prasad said on Monday. He said the Ganga river in Badaun district, the Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri district, and the Ghaghra river in Ballia district were flowing above the danger level.

In a statement, the relief commissioner said 10 districts of the state have received 25 mm or more rain in a day. At present, six villages in Gonda, Mau and Sitapur districts are affected by the floods, he said. At present, all the embankments of the state are safe and the situation is not worrying anywhere, Prasad said.

In a day, the state received an average rainfall of 10.3 mm. The average rainfall in the state from June 1 till now is 248 mm, which is 60 per cent of the normal rainfall of 416.4 mm, he said. The relief commissioner said 55 teams of NDRF, SDRF and PAC have been deployed in 35 districts for search and rescue operations.

Related stories

Several Relief Measures Taken In View Of Floods In Karnataka: Karnataka Revenue Minister

Puducherry CM Announces Cash Relief To Flood-Hit Families In Yanam

North Bihar Rivers, Ganga In Spate, Nitish Kumar Inspects Amid Flood Threat

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National UP Districts Affected By Floods Situation Not Alarming Relief Commissioner Embankments Rescue Operations NDRF SDRF PAC
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10 Highlights: Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula Pair Adds More Gold To India's Tally On Super Sunday

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10 Highlights: Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula Pair Adds More Gold To India's Tally On Super Sunday

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics