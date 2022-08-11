Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

530 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 More Death In Odisha

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,21,197 on Thursday as 530 more people, including 123 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

covid-19
covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 3:11 pm

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,21,197 on Thursday as 530 more people, including 123 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,153 as an 80-year-old man succumbed to the disease in the Bhadrak district, it said.

The state had logged 653 infections and a fatality on Wednesday.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of fresh infections at 165, followed by 65 in Khurda, where the state capital Bhubaneswar is located.

There are 4,687 active cases in the state at present, of which 1,186 are in Sundargarh.

As many as 1,055 more people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,07,304.

The positivity rate was 2.7 percent as the new cases were detected after testing 19,623 samples.

Related stories

Covid-19: Ladakh Reports 6 New Cases

West Bengal Logs 519 New Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

613 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths In Rajasthan

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National 530 New Covid-19 Cases 1 More Death In Odisha Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals