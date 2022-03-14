Forty-two Indian armed forces personnel have been killed in accidents involving aircraft, including helicopters, in the last five years, according to data provided by the Ministry of Defence in Rajya Sabha on Monday.



According to the details shared in Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, the total number of air accidents in the last five years was 45 with the Indian Air Force reporting a maximum of 29. The Indian Army recorded 12 accidents, while the Indian Navy recorded four accidents in the same period.

Providing the details of armed forces personnel killed in these accidents, Bhat said the Air Force lost 34 personnel, the Army seven, and the Navy one.



Bhatt was asked about details of aircraft accidents in the Indian armed forces in the last five years.



The minister said the number of personnel killed in air accidents was more in the current financial year as 13 armed forces personnel were killed in the crash of an Air Force helicopter on December 8, in which India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 12 personnel were killed in the crash near Coonoor town in Tamil Nadu.



"No increase has been noticed in the number of defence personnel to have died during such accidents during the last five years. However, during the current financial year, the number of personnel that died was more as 13 defence personnel died in one Indian Air Force helicopter crash on December 8, 2021," Bhatt said.



He said every accident in the armed forces is investigated by a board of inquiry or court of inquiry.



"The primary aim of the investigation is to discover cause(s) based on factual information and institute immediate preventive measures to avoid recurrence of similar accidents," the minister said.



"The recommendations and remedial measures given by each board of inquiry/court of inquiry are followed up in letter and spirit and implemented immediately to prevent a recurrence," he said.



The minister further added that enhanced flight safety measures are being taken by the Indian Army to prevent accidents.



"Remedial measures as recommended by the Board of Inquiry constituted by the Indian Navy have been implemented. No accidents of similar nature have recurred since the implementation of the remedial measures," he said.

Bhatt said the recommendations made by the court of inquiry constituted by the Air Force have suggested improvements in the areas of aircraft and system improvements by means of modifications and additional checks, additional training for aircrew and ground crew and aircraft operating limits in certain cases.



He said the reduction in life of aircraft and engines has also been recommended.



"These recommendations have been circulated to all the operating units of the IAF for implementation so as to reduce aircraft accidents in future," Bhatt said.

Last week, an Indian Army helicopter had crashed near the India-Pakistan border in Kashmir region, resulting in death of the pilot and critical injuries to co-pilot. It was the third accident involving an Indian Army helicopter since August last year.

In August 2021, a Rudra helicopter had crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake near Punjab's Pathankot district, killing two pilots. In September 2021, a Cheetah had helicopter crashed in Jammu and Kashmir, killing two pilots.

With PTI inputs