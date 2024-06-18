National

41 Airports Across India Get Hoax Bomb Threat On Email

The emails were received at the airports around 12.40 pm from the email id exhumedyou888@gmail.com. The airports scrambled contingency measures, carried out anti-sabotage checks and swept the terminals following the respective Bomb Threat Assessment Committee recommendations, the sources told PTI.

Representational Image
41 Airports Across India Get Hoax Bomb Threat On Email | Photo: Representational Image
Forty-one airports in the country received bomb threat emails on Tuesday and each of them was declared a hoax following anti-sabotage checks by security agencies that lasted for hours, official sources said.

The emails were received at the airports around 12.40 pm from the email id exhumedyou888@gmail.com. The airports scrambled contingency measures, carried out anti-sabotage checks and swept the terminals following the respective Bomb Threat Assessment Committee recommendations, the sources told PTI.

An online group called "KNR" is suspected to be behind these hoax threat emails. The group reportedly issued similar emails to several schools in the Delhi-NCR on May 1, they said.

The emails received by the airports carried almost the identical message: "Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die."

All the airports reported the threat to be a hoax and passenger movements were kept unhindered to the best of the capacities, the sources said.

