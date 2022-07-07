Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
4 Pakistani Fishermen Nabbed, 15 Boats Seized From Creek Area In Gujarat's Kutch

The spokesperson said a special ambush party of the Border Security Force (BSF) noticed movement between border pillars number 1165 and 1166 while the fishermen were sneaking "into Indian territory" through one of the water channels of 'Harami Nalla' in the Kutch district.

Border Security Forces File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 8:01 pm

A BSF patrol caught four Pakistani fishermen and seized 15 boats from the 'Harami Nalla' creek area of Kutch along the India-Pakistan maritime boundary in Gujarat on Thursday, a spokesperson of the force said.

Nothing suspicious has been recovered from the fishing boats, he said. The spokesperson said a special ambush party of the Border Security Force (BSF) noticed movement between border pillars number 1165 and 1166 while the fishermen were sneaking "into Indian territory" through one of the water channels of 'Harami Nalla' in the Kutch district.

Initially, four Pakistani fishermen were nabbed along with 10 boats but later five more boats were found after the area was searched, the spokesperson said.

(With PTI Inputs)

